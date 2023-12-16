Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Pinellas County, Florida today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Admiral Farragut Academy at Boca Ciega High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shorecrest Preparatory School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
