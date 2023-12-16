Saturday's game features the South Florida Bulls (4-4) and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) squaring off at Yuengling Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 73-72 victory for South Florida according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 73, Loyola Chicago 72

Spread & Total Prediction for South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-0.5)

South Florida (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

South Florida has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Loyola Chicago is 2-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulls are 2-6-0 and the Ramblers are 3-5-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls have a +42 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 75.4 points per game to rank 169th in college basketball and are allowing 70.1 per outing to rank 162nd in college basketball.

South Florida is 132nd in college basketball at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 38.0 its opponents average.

South Florida connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (240th in college basketball) at a 29.7% rate (306th in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 its opponents make while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc.

The Bulls rank 214th in college basketball by averaging 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 118th in college basketball, allowing 87.0 points per 100 possessions.

South Florida wins the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 10.9 (103rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.