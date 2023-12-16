South Florida vs. NC State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's contest at Yuengling Center has the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (10-0) going head to head against the South Florida Bulls (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-57 win, heavily favoring NC State.
The Bulls enter this game on the heels of a 105-75 victory against Gardner-Webb on Sunday.
South Florida vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida vs. NC State Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 74, South Florida 57
Other AAC Predictions
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Bulls' signature win this season came in an 83-57 victory over the Grambling Tigers on November 13.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, South Florida is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.
South Florida 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-57 at home over Grambling (No. 239) on November 13
- 76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 257) on November 6
- 56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 258) on November 19
- 61-32 over High Point (No. 266) on November 23
- 67-55 at home over Stetson (No. 318) on November 10
South Florida Leaders
- Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 43.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Vittoria Blasigh: 15 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (31-for-69)
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%
- Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Romi Levy: 6.6 PTS, 50 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls' +81 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.3 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 58.2 per contest (83rd in college basketball).
