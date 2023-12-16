The South Florida Bulls (4-4) play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.

South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Venue: Yuengling Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Florida -1.5 143.5

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 143.5 points four times.

South Florida has an average point total of 145.5 in its outings this year, two more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Bulls have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

South Florida has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won three of those games.

The Bulls have a record of 3-2 in games where oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for South Florida.

South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 4 50% 75.4 151 70.1 139.7 148.3 Loyola Chicago 3 37.5% 75.6 151 69.6 139.7 143.8

Additional South Florida Insights & Trends

The Bulls put up 75.4 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 69.6 the Ramblers allow.

South Florida has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 69.6 points.

South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 4-4-0 3-2 2-6-0 Loyola Chicago 2-6-0 0-2 3-5-0

South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Florida Loyola Chicago 9-9 Home Record 6-8 4-7 Away Record 3-8 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

