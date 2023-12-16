The UCLA Bruins will play the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is UCLA vs. Boise State?

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Boise State 28, UCLA 22

UCLA has compiled a 5-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Bruins have a record of 2-2 (66.7%).

This season, Boise State has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Broncos have played as an underdog of +185 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Boise State (+6)



Boise State (+6) UCLA is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Bruins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in six chances).

Against the spread, Boise State is 6-5-1 this season.

The Broncos have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47)



Over (47) This season, three of UCLA's 12 games have gone over Saturday's total of 47 points.

This season, nine of Boise State's games have ended with a score higher than 47 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 58.7 points per game, 11.7 points more than the over/under of 47 for this contest.

Splits Tables

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 56.5 53 Implied Total AVG 32.1 34.2 30.3 ATS Record 4-7-0 1-4-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-10-0 0-5-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-3 3-2 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Boise State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56 53.9 57.5 Implied Total AVG 32 32.2 31.9 ATS Record 6-5-1 4-1-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 8-4-0 2-3-0 6-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

