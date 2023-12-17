Who’s the Best Team in the Big 12? See our Weekly Big 12 Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Big 12, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.
Big 12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. BYU
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 30-2
- Odds to Win Big 12: +800
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th
- Last Game: W 86-54 vs Georgia State
Next Game
- Opponent: Bellarmine
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Houston
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 29-2
- Odds to Win Big 12: +260
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd
- Last Game: W 70-66 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Iowa State
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win Big 12: +1400
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th
- Last Game: W 96-58 vs Florida A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Oklahoma
- Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win Big 12: +1400
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th
- Last Game: W 81-47 vs Green Bay
Next Game
- Opponent: North Carolina
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Kansas
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Odds to Win Big 12: +240
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th
- Last Game: W 75-71 vs Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: Yale
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Baylor
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Odds to Win Big 12: +600
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th
- Last Game: L 88-64 vs Michigan State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Duke
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
7. TCU
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Odds to Win Big 12: +1400
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th
- Last Game: W 79-59 vs Arizona State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Old Dominion
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Cincinnati
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Odds to Win Big 12: +4000
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th
- Last Game: L 82-68 vs Dayton
Next Game
- Opponent: Merrimack
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Texas Tech
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th
- Last Game: W 76-54 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Arlington
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Texas
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win Big 12: +1200
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th
- Last Game: W 96-85 vs LSU
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas A&M-CC
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: LHN
11. Oklahoma State
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Odds to Win Big 12: +10000
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
- Last Game: W 81-60 vs Oral Roberts
Next Game
- Opponent: Wofford
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. UCF
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Odds to Win Big 12: +10000
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th
- Last Game: L 70-68 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Opponent: Maine
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. Kansas State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st
- Last Game: L 62-46 vs Nebraska
Next Game
- Opponent: Wichita State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. West Virginia
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 7-24
- Odds to Win Big 12: +15000
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: L 87-79 vs UMass
Next Game
- Opponent: Radford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
