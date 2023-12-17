Calvin Ridley will be up against the fourth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Ridley's 55 receptions have gotten him 742 yards (for an average of 57.1 per game) and five scores. He has been targeted 97 times.

Ridley vs. the Ravens

Ridley vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have conceded a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Ravens is allowing 180.2 yards per outing this year, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Ravens have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 13 this season (one per game).

Calvin Ridley Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-118)

Ridley Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Ridley has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 46.2% of his games (six of 13).

Ridley has been targeted on 97 of his team's 466 passing attempts this season (20.8% target share).

He has been targeted 97 times, averaging 7.6 yards per target (59th in NFL).

Ridley has had a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has five total touchdowns this season (15.6% of his team's 32 offensive TDs).

Ridley has been targeted 17 times in the red zone (38.6% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Ridley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 13 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 5 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 103 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

