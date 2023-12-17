D'Ernest Johnson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 15 contest against the Baltimore Ravens starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Johnson's stats can be found below.

On the ground, Johnson has season stats of 34 rushes for 102 yards and zero TDs, picking up 3.0 yards per attempt. He also has 10 catches on 12 targets for 140 yards.

D'Ernest Johnson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Jaguars have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Travis Etienne (LP/ribs): 219 Rush Att; 806 Rush Yds; 9 Rush TDs 44 Rec; 383 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 15 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Johnson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 34 102 0 3.0 12 10 140 0

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 1 -4 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 8 0 1 9 0 Week 3 Texans 3 6 0 2 6 0 Week 4 Falcons 1 -2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 1 19 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Steelers 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 49ers 3 12 0 2 28 0 Week 11 Titans 7 20 0 1 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 7 19 0 1 42 0 Week 13 Bengals 5 4 0 1 5 0 Week 14 @Browns 3 12 0 2 16 0

