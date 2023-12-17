Will D'Ernest Johnson Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D'Ernest Johnson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 15 contest against the Baltimore Ravens starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Johnson's stats can be found below.
On the ground, Johnson has season stats of 34 rushes for 102 yards and zero TDs, picking up 3.0 yards per attempt. He also has 10 catches on 12 targets for 140 yards.
D'Ernest Johnson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Jaguars have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Travis Etienne (LP/ribs): 219 Rush Att; 806 Rush Yds; 9 Rush TDs 44 Rec; 383 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 15 Injury Reports
Jaguars vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Johnson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|34
|102
|0
|3.0
|12
|10
|140
|0
Johnson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|1
|8
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|3
|6
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|3
|12
|0
|2
|28
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|7
|20
|0
|1
|34
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|7
|19
|0
|1
|42
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|5
|4
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 14
|@Browns
|3
|12
|0
|2
|16
|0
