Evan Engram has a difficult matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Ravens concede 180.2 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

Engram's 84 catches (on 103 targets) have netted him 701 yards (53.9 per game) and three TDs so far this season.

Engram vs. the Ravens

Engram vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have conceded a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Baltimore on the season.

The 180.2 passing yards the Ravens yield per outing makes them the fourth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Ravens' defense ranks first in the league with 13 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 50.5 (-111)

Engram Receiving Insights

In nine of 13 games this year, Engram has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Engram has been targeted on 103 of his team's 466 passing attempts this season (22.1% target share).

He has been targeted 103 times, averaging 6.8 yards per target (94th in NFL).

Engram has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has 9.4% of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Engram has been targeted five times in the red zone (11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Engram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 12 TAR / 11 REC / 95 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 9 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 4 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

