The Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) will play the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida A&M Players to Watch

Tamin Lipsey: 15.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 6.3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 6.3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK Keshon Gilbert: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Tre King: 10.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Milan Momcilovic: 13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Robert Jones: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa State Players to Watch

Lipsey: 15.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 6.3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 6.3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK Gilbert: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK King: 10.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Momcilovic: 13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jones: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG Florida A&M AVG Florida A&M Rank 41st 82.9 Points Scored 63 346th 8th 58.9 Points Allowed 86.8 359th 131st 34.6 Rebounds 32.4 218th 55th 11 Off. Rebounds 10.8 75th 277th 6.1 3pt Made 3.8 358th 22nd 17.6 Assists 11.8 266th 49th 9.8 Turnovers 12.4 214th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.