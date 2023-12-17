Sunday's game that pits the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (7-3) versus the Drexel Dragons (4-3) at Daskalakis Athletic Center has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Seminoles enter this game after a 95-78 loss to UCLA on Sunday.

Florida State vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Florida State vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 70, Drexel 62

Other ACC Predictions

Florida State Schedule Analysis

The Seminoles' best win this season came in a 79-75 victory on November 17 over the Florida Gators, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 84) in our computer rankings.

Florida State has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 84) on November 17

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 85) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 138) on December 3

80-45 at home over South Alabama (No. 224) on November 19

90-52 over Northwestern (No. 247) on November 22

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.5 STL, 3.0 BLK, 52.5 FG%

12.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.5 STL, 3.0 BLK, 52.5 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 18.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

18.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) O'Mariah Gordon: 14.2 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

14.2 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Sara Bejedi: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Alexis Tucker: 8.5 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles' +125 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.9 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per outing (299th in college basketball).

