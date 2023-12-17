The Florida Gators (6-3) play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-9) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Florida vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

The Gators' 76.3 points per game are 11.4 fewer points than the 87.7 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Florida has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 87.7 points.

Gardner-Webb is 0-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.3 points.

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 61.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 68.7 the Gators give up.

Gardner-Webb has a 1-3 record when scoring more than 68.7 points.

When Florida gives up fewer than 61.5 points, it is 3-0.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Gators allow to opponents (38.6%).

The Gators' 43.1 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs have conceded.

Florida Leaders

Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 60.2 FG%

13.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 60.2 FG% Aliyah Matharu: 18.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.9 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57)

18.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.9 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57) Leilani Correa: 13.4 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51)

13.4 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51) Laila Reynolds: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Florida Schedule