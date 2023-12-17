The Orlando Magic, Franz Wagner included, face the Boston Celtics on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Wagner totaled 17 points, five assists and three steals in his previous game, which ended in a 128-111 loss against the Celtics.

If you'd like to place a bet on Wagner's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.5 23.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 5.9 Assists 4.5 3.8 4.9 PRA -- 30 34.1 PR -- 26.2 29.2 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Wagner has made 7.5 shots per game, which accounts for 18.2% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 14.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Wagner's Magic average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Celtics concede 109 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 42.8 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

The Celtics allow 23.8 assists per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Conceding 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Franz Wagner vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2023 34 17 5 5 1 0 3 11/24/2023 35 17 8 6 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.