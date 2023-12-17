Sunday's contest that pits the Mercer Bears (4-8) versus the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-6) at Hawkins Arena has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mercer, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Dolphins head into this game after a 102-77 loss to Marshall on Friday.

Jacksonville vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Jacksonville vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 72, Jacksonville 65

Other ASUN Predictions

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

When the Dolphins defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles, who are ranked No. 133 in our computer rankings, on November 16 by a score of 61-59, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Jacksonville 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 133) on November 16

70-67 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 343) on December 11

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 20.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

20.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47) Saniyah Craig: 12.0 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12.0 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Jalisa Dunlap: 8.1 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

8.1 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Sana'a Garrett: 5.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.4 FG%

5.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.4 FG% Breyanna Frazier: 4.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins have a -55 scoring differential, falling short by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 68.5 points per game, 145th in college basketball, and are giving up 74.0 per contest to rank 320th in college basketball.

At home the Dolphins are putting up 72.2 points per game, 7.4 more than they are averaging away (64.8).

In 2023-24 Jacksonville is allowing 10.0 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than away (79.0).

