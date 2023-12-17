According to our computer model, the Baltimore Ravens will defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars when they meet at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, December 17 (at 8:20 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

On defense, the Ravens have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by surrendering only 284.4 yards per game. They rank sixth on offense (372.5 yards per game). The Jaguars are compiling 342.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (11th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 357.4 total yards per game (24th-ranked).

Jaguars vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ravens (-3) Over (42.5) Ravens 25, Jaguars 21

Jaguars Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville has covered eight times in 13 games with a spread this year.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

In Jacksonville's 13 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

This season, Jaguars games have resulted in an average scoring total of 43.6, which is 1.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Ravens Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Ravens have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Baltimore has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Ravens have an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 3-point favorites this season.

Baltimore games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Ravens games have had an average of 43.2 points this season, 0.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Jaguars vs. Ravens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baltimore 27.8 16.8 31.6 17.7 23.3 15.7 Jacksonville 24 22.3 22 23.3 26.3 21.2

