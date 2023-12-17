How to Watch Jaguars vs. Ravens Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.
We have more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Jaguars
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: NBC
Jaguars Insights
- This year the Jaguars put up 7.2 more points per game (24) than the Ravens allow (16.8).
- The Jaguars collect 58.3 more yards per game (342.7) than the Ravens give up (284.4).
- This season Jacksonville piles up 99.8 rushing yards per game, 4.4 fewer yards than Baltimore allows (104.2).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 22 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (19).
Jaguars Home Performance
- At home, the Jaguars average fewer points (22 per game) than overall (24). They also allow more (23.3 per game) than overall (22.3).
- The Jaguars pick up fewer yards at home (313.4 per game) than they do overall (342.7), and concede more (367 per game) than overall (357.4).
- Jacksonville accumulates 222.3 passing yards per game at home (20.6 fewer than overall), and allows 259.9 at home (5.3 fewer than overall).
- The Jaguars accumulate fewer rushing yards at home (91.1 per game) than they do overall (99.8), and give up more (107.1 per game) than overall (92.2).
- At home, the Jaguars successfully convert fewer third downs (33.7%) than overall (37.5%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (43.3%) than overall (35.4%).
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|at Houston
|W 24-21
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|Cincinnati
|L 34-31
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 31-27
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|NBC
|12/24/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|Carolina
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|at Tennessee
|-
|-
