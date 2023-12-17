The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) will aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Ravens and the Jaguars.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jaguars vs. Ravens Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens 3 42.5 -165 +140

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jaguars vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 42.5 points in nine of 13 outings.

Jacksonville's outings this season have a 43.6-point average over/under, 1.1 more points than this game's total.

The Jaguars are 8-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

Jacksonville has a record of 1-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore has an average point total of 43.2 in their outings this year, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Ravens have covered the spread eight times this season (8-5-0).

The Ravens have gone 9-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Baltimore has a record of 7-3 (70%).

Ravens vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ravens 27.8 4 16.8 2 43.2 6 13 Jaguars 24 9 22.3 19 43.6 9 13

Jaguars vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends

Jaguars

Jacksonville has one win against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, in its last three contests.

In their past three contests, the Jaguars have hit the over twice.

The Ravens have outscored opponents by a total of 143 points this season (11 per game), and the Jaguars have put up 22 more points than their opponents (1.7 per game).

Ravens

Baltimore has covered the spread twice, and is 3-0 overall, in its last three contests.

In Baltimore's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

The Ravens have outscored opponents by a total of 143 points this season (11 per game), and the Jaguars have put up 22 more points than their opponents (1.7 per game).

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.6 43.7 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 24.7 23.5 ATS Record 8-5-0 3-4-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 4-3-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-2 2-1

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 43.2 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 24.7 23.8 ATS Record 8-5-0 4-3-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-7-0 4-3-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-3 5-2 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.