Jaguars vs. Ravens: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) will aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Ravens and the Jaguars.
Jaguars vs. Ravens Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Ravens
|3
|42.5
|-165
|+140
Jaguars vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jaguars games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 42.5 points in nine of 13 outings.
- Jacksonville's outings this season have a 43.6-point average over/under, 1.1 more points than this game's total.
- The Jaguars are 8-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Jaguars have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Jacksonville has a record of 1-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
Baltimore Ravens
- Baltimore has an average point total of 43.2 in their outings this year, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Ravens have covered the spread eight times this season (8-5-0).
- The Ravens have gone 9-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Baltimore has a record of 7-3 (70%).
Ravens vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Ravens
|27.8
|4
|16.8
|2
|43.2
|6
|13
|Jaguars
|24
|9
|22.3
|19
|43.6
|9
|13
Jaguars vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends
Jaguars
- Jacksonville has one win against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, in its last three contests.
- In their past three contests, the Jaguars have hit the over twice.
- The Ravens have outscored opponents by a total of 143 points this season (11 per game), and the Jaguars have put up 22 more points than their opponents (1.7 per game).
Ravens
- Baltimore has covered the spread twice, and is 3-0 overall, in its last three contests.
- In Baltimore's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.
- The Ravens have outscored opponents by a total of 143 points this season (11 per game), and the Jaguars have put up 22 more points than their opponents (1.7 per game).
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.6
|43.7
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.2
|24.7
|23.5
|ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-4-0
|5-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-6-0
|4-3-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-2
|3-2
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|0-2
|2-1
Ravens Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.2
|43.2
|43.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.3
|24.7
|23.8
|ATS Record
|8-5-0
|4-3-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-7-0
|4-3-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-3
|5-2
|4-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
