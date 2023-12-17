Will Jamal Agnew Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jamal Agnew was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 15 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Agnew's stats can be found below.
Agnew's season stats include 90 yards on nine receptions (10.0 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus four carries for -2 yards. He has been targeted 12 times.
Jamal Agnew Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Jaguars have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Brenton Strange (LP/foot): 4 Rec; 34 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Jaguars vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Agnew 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|12
|9
|90
|25
|0
|10.0
Agnew Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|5
|4
|49
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|6
|4
|36
|0
