Stade Brest 29 journeys to match up with FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: FC Nantes (+165)

FC Nantes (+165) Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+180)

Stade Brest 29 (+180) Draw: (+225)

Watch FC Metz vs Montpellier HSC

Montpellier HSC is on the road to play FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Montpellier HSC (+135)

Montpellier HSC (+135) Underdog: FC Metz (+220)

FC Metz (+220) Draw: (+230)

Watch Toulouse FC vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes makes the trip to match up with Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Stade Rennes (+125)

Stade Rennes (+125) Underdog: Toulouse FC (+220)

Toulouse FC (+220) Draw: (+250)

Watch FC Lorient vs Strasbourg

Strasbourg makes the trip to match up with FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: FC Lorient (+160)

FC Lorient (+160) Underdog: Strasbourg (+190)

Strasbourg (+190) Draw: (+220)

Watch Olympique Marseille vs Clermont Foot 63

Clermont Foot 63 travels to play Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-215)

Olympique Marseille (-215) Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+600)

Clermont Foot 63 (+600) Draw: (+360)

Watch Lille OSC vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain is on the road to match up with Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-115)

Paris Saint-Germain (-115) Underdog: Lille OSC (+300)

Lille OSC (+300) Draw: (+295)

