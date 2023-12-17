Magic vs. Celtics December 17 Tickets & Start Time
On Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (15-4) will look to hold off their closest rival in that conference, the Orlando Magic (14-6), at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSFL.
Magic vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BOS, BSFL
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero delivers 19.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game for the Magic.
- On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 20.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Magic are receiving 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Cole Anthony this season.
- Jalen Suggs gives the Magic 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while averaging 1.9 steals (third in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Magic are receiving 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Moritz Wagner this year.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum puts up 27.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jaylen Brown posts 21.8 points, 4.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Jrue Holiday posts 12.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Derrick White posts 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Al Horford posts 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.
Magic vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Magic
|116.7
|Points Avg.
|114.3
|107.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.0
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
