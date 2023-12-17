Magic vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (19-5) are favored (-8.5) to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs on NBCS-BOS and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.
Magic vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|227.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando has combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 12 of 24 games this season.
- Orlando's games this season have had an average of 223.6 points, 3.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Orlando has a 17-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Magic have won in seven, or 46.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Orlando has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.
- Orlando has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Magic vs Celtics Additional Info
Magic vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|12
|50%
|117.8
|231.7
|109
|218.7
|226.5
|Magic
|12
|50%
|113.9
|231.7
|109.7
|218.7
|224.6
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- The Magic have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.
- Orlando has performed better against the spread at home (11-2-0) than away (6-5-0) this year.
- The Magic put up only 4.9 more points per game (113.9) than the Celtics give up (109).
- Orlando has put together a 12-3 ATS record and a 12-3 overall record in games it scores more than 109 points.
Magic vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|17-7
|0-0
|12-12
|Celtics
|12-12
|7-7
|12-12
Magic vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Magic
|Celtics
|113.9
|117.8
|18
|7
|12-3
|11-7
|12-3
|16-2
|109.7
|109
|5
|3
|14-1
|10-7
|13-2
|15-2
