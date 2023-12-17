The Orlando Magic (16-8) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Boston Celtics (19-5) on December 17, 2023 at TD Garden.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic's 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (44.8%).

This season, Orlando has a 14-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.8% from the field.

The Celtics are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 12th.

The Magic score just 4.9 more points per game (113.9) than the Celtics allow (109).

When it scores more than 109 points, Orlando is 12-3.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

At home the Magic are better offensively, averaging 119.8 points per game, compared to 106.9 on the road. They're also better defensively, giving up 106.9 points per game at home, and 113 on the road.

The Magic pick up 3.3 more assists per game at home (26.8) than away (23.5).

Magic Injuries