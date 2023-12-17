Sunday's 3:00 PM ET game between the Boston Celtics (19-5) and the Orlando Magic (16-8) at TD Garden features the Celtics' Jaylen Brown and the Magic's Paolo Banchero as players to watch.

How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Magic's Last Game

The Celtics defeated the Magic, 128-111, on Friday. Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 30 points for the Celtics, and Jalen Suggs had 19 for the Magic.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Suggs 19 4 1 0 1 5 Cole Anthony 17 0 4 1 0 2 Franz Wagner 17 5 5 3 0 1

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero's averages for the season are 20.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Franz Wagner contributes with 20.5 points per game, plus 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists.

Cole Anthony averages 15.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Suggs' averages for the season are 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

The Magic receive 7.7 points per game from Goga Bitadze, plus 6.2 boards and 1.8 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 23.3 5.9 4.9 0.9 0.5 1.4 Paolo Banchero 22.2 6.8 4.8 0.7 0.6 1.3 Cole Anthony 17.5 4.0 3.7 0.8 0.8 1.4 Goga Bitadze 8.6 7.0 2.2 0.2 1.5 0.1 Jalen Suggs 10.7 2.6 2.0 1.1 0.8 1.8

