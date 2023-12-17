Paolo Banchero vs. Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, the Boston Celtics (19-5) heads into a home game against Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (16-8) at TD Garden, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.
Magic vs. Celtics Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSFL
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Paolo Banchero vs. Jayson Tatum Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Paolo Banchero
|Jayson Tatum
|Total Fantasy Pts
|844.7
|1055.0
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|35.2
|44.0
|Fantasy Rank
|13
|40
Paolo Banchero vs. Jayson Tatum Insights
Paolo Banchero & the Magic
- Banchero averages 20.4 points, 6.7 boards and 4.5 assists, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- The Magic put up 113.9 points per game (18th in league) while allowing 109.7 per outing (fifth in NBA). They have a +101 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game.
- Orlando wins the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. It records 43.6 rebounds per game, 18th in the league, while its opponents pull down 40.1.
- The Magic knock down 10.2 three-pointers per game (29th in the league), 1.6 fewer than their opponents.
- Orlando forces 15.5 turnovers per game (third in league) while committing 14.6 (25th in NBA).
Jayson Tatum & the Celtics
- Jayson Tatum's numbers for the season are 27.5 points, 4.2 assists and 8.8 boards per contest.
- The Celtics' +211 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) while allowing 109 per outing (third in the league).
- Boston is fourth in the NBA at 46.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 42.8 its opponents average.
- The Celtics make 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), two more than their opponents (13.7).
- Boston has committed 13 turnovers per game (12th in NBA play) while forcing 12 (26th in the league).
Paolo Banchero vs. Jayson Tatum Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Paolo Banchero
|Jayson Tatum
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|1.6
|7.9
|Usage Percentage
|27.3%
|30.4%
|True Shooting Pct
|55.7%
|60.8%
|Total Rebound Pct
|11.5%
|12.9%
|Assist Pct
|21.2%
|18.3%
