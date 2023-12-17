The Omaha Mavericks (5-6) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Stetson Hatters (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Stetson vs. Omaha Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: Summit League Network

Stetson Stats Insights

  • The Hatters' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (43.5%).
  • This season, Stetson has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hatters rank 137th.
  • The Hatters put up an average of 78.6 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 68.9 the Mavericks allow.
  • Stetson is 6-0 when it scores more than 68.9 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Stetson scored 83.9 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 away.
  • At home, the Hatters conceded 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.8.
  • Stetson drained more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (9.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than away (38.0%).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Chicago State L 77-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/5/2023 @ Charlotte L 85-62 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/10/2023 Johnson (FL) W 123-43 Edmunds Center
12/17/2023 @ Omaha - Baxter Arena
12/19/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena

