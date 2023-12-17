The Omaha Mavericks (5-6) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Stetson Hatters (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Stetson vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: Summit League Network

Stetson Stats Insights

The Hatters' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (43.5%).

This season, Stetson has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hatters rank 137th.

The Hatters put up an average of 78.6 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 68.9 the Mavericks allow.

Stetson is 6-0 when it scores more than 68.9 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Stetson scored 83.9 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 away.

At home, the Hatters conceded 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.8.

Stetson drained more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (9.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than away (38.0%).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule