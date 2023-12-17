The Omaha Mavericks (5-6) host the Stetson Hatters (6-4) after winning three home games in a row. The Hatters are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stetson vs. Omaha Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: Baxter Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stetson -1.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stetson Betting Records & Stats

Stetson and its opponents have scored more than 143.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Stetson has an average point total of 145.4 in its outings this year, 1.9 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Hatters have compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

Stetson has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Hatters have played as a favorite of -125 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Stetson.

Stetson vs. Omaha Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stetson 3 42.9% 78.6 151.1 66.8 135.7 140.9 Omaha 2 33.3% 72.5 151.1 68.9 135.7 143.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Stetson Insights & Trends

The 78.6 points per game the Hatters average are 9.7 more points than the Mavericks give up (68.9).

Stetson has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Stetson vs. Omaha Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stetson 4-3-0 1-1 3-4-0 Omaha 4-2-0 3-2 3-3-0

Stetson vs. Omaha Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stetson Omaha 9-3 Home Record 5-7 7-9 Away Record 1-15 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.