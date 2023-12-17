Will Tank Bigsby hit paydirt when the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens come together in Week 15 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Tank Bigsby score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Bigsby has 86 yards on 36 carries (8.6 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Bigsby has tacked on one reception for 6 yards (0.6 per game).

Bigsby has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 10).

Tank Bigsby Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 13 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Texans 2 10 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Falcons 3 10 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 3 8 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 3 2 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Saints 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Steelers 3 9 0 0 0 0 Week 10 49ers 3 5 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Titans 9 21 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Texans 1 6 0 0 0 0

