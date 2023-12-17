Trevor Lawrence will be up against the fourth-best passing defense in the league when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 3,261 passing yards, or 250.8 per game. Lawrence has thrown for 17 touchdowns with 10 interceptions this year. Lawrence also has run the ball 59 times for 259 yards and four scores, compiling up 19.9 yards per game.

Lawrence vs. the Ravens

Lawrence vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 321 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 321 PASS YPG / PASS TD Baltimore has not allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Ravens have cenceded nine players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Ravens this season.

The Ravens allow 180.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Ravens have allowed 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks first in the NFL.

Trevor Lawrence Passing Props vs. the Ravens

Passing Yards: 228.5 (-115)

228.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+160)

Lawrence Passing Insights

Lawrence has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in seven of 13 opportunities this year.

The Jaguars, who are ninth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.1% of the time while running 43.9%.

Lawrence's 7.3 yards per attempt rank ninth in the league.

Lawrence has completed at least one touchdown pass in 11 of 13 games, including multiple TDs five times.

He has 21 total touchdowns this season (65.6% of his team's 32 offensive TDs).

Lawrence accounts for 44.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 44 of his total 449 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Trevor Lawrence Rushing Props vs the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-120)

Lawrence Rushing Insights

Lawrence has hit his rushing yards over in 50.0% of his opportunities (six of 12 games).

Lawrence has rushed for at least one touchdown three times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 13 red zone rushing carries (23.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Lawrence's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 28-for-50 / 257 YDS / 3 TDs / 3 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 22-for-29 / 258 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 8 YDS / 1 TD at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 23-for-38 / 364 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 24-for-32 / 262 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 17 YDS / 2 TDs vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 17-for-29 / 185 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

