Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Alachua County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace Christian School at St Patrick Interparish School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ocala Christian Academy at Countryside Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
