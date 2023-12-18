We have high school basketball competition in Escambia County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Northview High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 18

5:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Century, FL

Century, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Forest High School at Choctawhatchee High School