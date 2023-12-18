The Florida International Panthers (6-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 68 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 63.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.

Texas State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 63.8 points.

Florida International is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 68 points.

The Panthers score 71.3 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 55.1 the Bobcats give up.

Florida International has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 55.1 points.

Texas State is 6-3 when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.

The Panthers are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Bobcats allow to opponents (37.5%).

The Bobcats shoot 41% from the field, just 2% higher than the Panthers concede.

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 36.8 FG%, 26 3PT% (13-for-50)

10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 36.8 FG%, 26 3PT% (13-for-50) Ajae Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.2 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Courtney Prenger: 10.5 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

10.5 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Maria Torres: 4.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

4.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

Florida International Schedule