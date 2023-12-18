Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Hernando County, Florida today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hernando County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

River Ridge High School at Weeki Wachee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18

7:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Weeki Wachee, FL

Weeki Wachee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Central High School - Brooksville

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18

7:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hernando High School at Pasco High School