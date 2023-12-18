The Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) look to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET.

Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

This season, the Dolphins have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Warhawks' opponents have made.

In games Jacksonville shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Dolphins are the 19th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks rank 64th.

The Dolphins average 76.9 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 73.1 the Warhawks allow.

When Jacksonville puts up more than 73.1 points, it is 6-1.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Jacksonville has fared better when playing at home this season, putting up 87.8 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.

The Dolphins are allowing 54.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 31.0 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (85.0).

In home games, Jacksonville is making 1.6 more treys per game (6.3) than in away games (4.7). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (27.2%) compared to when playing on the road (26.7%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule