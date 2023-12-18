The Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) look to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET.

Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • This season, the Dolphins have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Warhawks' opponents have made.
  • In games Jacksonville shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
  • The Dolphins are the 19th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks rank 64th.
  • The Dolphins average 76.9 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 73.1 the Warhawks allow.
  • When Jacksonville puts up more than 73.1 points, it is 6-1.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Jacksonville has fared better when playing at home this season, putting up 87.8 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.
  • The Dolphins are allowing 54.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 31.0 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (85.0).
  • In home games, Jacksonville is making 1.6 more treys per game (6.3) than in away games (4.7). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (27.2%) compared to when playing on the road (26.7%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ UCF L 94-52 Addition Financial Arena
12/11/2023 @ South Carolina State L 86-85 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/14/2023 Trinity Baptist W 91-54 Swisher Gymnasium
12/18/2023 UL Monroe - Swisher Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
12/30/2023 Erskine - Swisher Gymnasium

