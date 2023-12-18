Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pasco County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Pasco County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace Christian School at St Patrick Interparish School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Ridge High School at Weeki Wachee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Weeki Wachee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hernando High School at Pasco High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Dade City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hudson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Hudson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
