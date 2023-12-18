Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Putnam County, Florida today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Putnam County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union County High School at Interlachen JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Interlachen, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.