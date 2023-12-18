UCF vs. Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 18
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Monday's game at Addition Financial Arena has the UCF Knights (8-0) matching up with the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 71-48 win, as our model heavily favors UCF.
The Knights are coming off of a 72-45 win over New Orleans in their most recent game on Monday.
UCF vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
UCF vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCF 71, Florida Atlantic 48
UCF Schedule Analysis
- Against the Auburn Tigers, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Knights secured their signature win of the season on November 20, a 60-53 home victory.
- UCF has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.
- The Knights have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two).
UCF 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-53 at home over Auburn (No. 52) on November 20
- 61-48 over St. John's (NY) (No. 116) on November 24
- 63-54 over Jackson State (No. 119) on November 23
- 42-41 at home over Campbell (No. 165) on December 3
- 101-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 214) on November 6
UCF Leaders
- Kaitlin Peterson: 19.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58)
- Achol Akot: 9.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 55.2 FG%
- Laila Jewett: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.4 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (16-for-27)
- Mya Burns: 11.4 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Jayla Kelly: 5.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%
UCF Performance Insights
- The Knights have a +129 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.1 points per game. They're putting up 70.5 points per game to rank 124th in college basketball and are allowing 54.4 per outing to rank 35th in college basketball.
