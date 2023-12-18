Monday's contest between the UCF Knights (6-3) and Maine Black Bears (8-4) at Addition Financial Arena has a projected final score of 76-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UCF, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

The game has no set line.

UCF vs. Maine Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

UCF vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 76, Maine 62

Spread & Total Prediction for UCF vs. Maine

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-13.7)

UCF (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

UCF has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Maine is 7-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Knights are 5-3-0 and the Black Bears are 4-7-0.

UCF Performance Insights

The Knights' +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 78 points per game (120th in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per outing (105th in college basketball).

UCF is 45th in college basketball at 40.6 rebounds per game. That's 6.5 more than the 34.1 its opponents average.

UCF makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (187th in college basketball) at a 31.9% rate (248th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Knights rank 195th in college basketball by averaging 94.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 35th in college basketball, allowing 82.2 points per 100 possessions.

UCF has committed 4.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.2 (207th in college basketball action) while forcing 16.6 (11th in college basketball).

