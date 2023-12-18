How to Watch UCF vs. Maine on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Maine Black Bears (8-4) hope to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the UCF Knights (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UCF vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Black Bears allow to opponents.
- UCF is 4-1 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Black Bears are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Knights sit at 46th.
- The 78 points per game the Knights average are 14.8 more points than the Black Bears allow (63.2).
- UCF has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 63.2 points.
UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, UCF averaged 11.8 more points per game (77.2) than it did in road games (65.4).
- The Knights allowed 65.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 65.2.
- In terms of three-point shooting, UCF performed better at home last season, draining 9.2 treys per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage in away games.
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 72-57
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 94-52
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/10/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 70-68
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Maine
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/29/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
