The UCF Knights (7-0) will meet the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

UCF vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

UCF Players to Watch

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Achol Akot: 9.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Laila Jewett: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Mya Burns: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Jayla Kelly: 5.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

