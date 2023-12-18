The UCF Knights (8-0) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning run when taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF vs. Florida Atlantic Scoring Comparison

  • The Owls put up 7.5 more points per game (61.9) than the Knights give up (54.4).
  • When it scores more than 54.4 points, Florida Atlantic is 3-2.
  • UCF's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.
  • The Knights score 70.5 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 60.7 the Owls allow.
  • When UCF scores more than 60.7 points, it is 6-0.
  • Florida Atlantic has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.
  • This year the Knights are shooting 43.7% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Owls give up.
  • The Owls make 39.2% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.

UCF Leaders

  • Kaitlin Peterson: 19.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58)
  • Achol Akot: 9.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 55.2 FG%
  • Laila Jewett: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.4 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (16-for-27)
  • Mya Burns: 11.4 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
  • Jayla Kelly: 5.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%

UCF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Sacred Heart W 69-58 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
12/3/2023 Campbell W 42-41 Addition Financial Arena
12/11/2023 New Orleans W 72-45 Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Florida Atlantic - Addition Financial Arena
12/19/2023 Morgan State - Addition Financial Arena
12/30/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

