The Maine Black Bears (8-4) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the UCF Knights (6-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena as big, 15.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5.

UCF vs. Maine Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCF -15.5 136.5

UCF Betting Records & Stats

In six of eight games this season, UCF and its opponents have gone over 136.5 points.

UCF's games this year have an average point total of 145.7, 9.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Knights are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

UCF has been the favorite in seven games this season and won five (71.4%) of those contests.

The Knights have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1600.

The implied probability of a win from UCF, based on the moneyline, is 94.1%.

UCF vs. Maine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 6 75% 78.0 148.4 67.7 130.9 141.1 Maine 3 27.3% 70.4 148.4 63.2 130.9 136.1

Additional UCF Insights & Trends

The 78.0 points per game the Knights record are 14.8 more points than the Black Bears give up (63.2).

UCF has a 4-4 record against the spread and a 6-3 record overall when putting up more than 63.2 points.

UCF vs. Maine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 4-4-0 0-0 5-3-0 Maine 7-4-0 0-0 4-7-0

UCF vs. Maine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF Maine 11-6 Home Record 8-4 5-7 Away Record 5-12 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.