If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Walton County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Walton County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Laurel Hill High School at Freeport High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18

6:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Freeport, FL

Freeport, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Walton HS at Mosley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18

7:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Lynn Haven, FL

Lynn Haven, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Paxton School at Ponce de Leon HS