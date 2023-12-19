Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Bay County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Bay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marianna HS at Rutherford High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19

5:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Panama City, FL

Panama City, FL Conference: 4A - District 1

4A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

