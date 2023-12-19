Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Duval County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christ's Church Academy High School at Old Plank Christian Academy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandalwood High School at Providence School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terry Parker High School at Seacoast Christian HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
