Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Escambia County, Florida today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Navarre High School at Escambia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jay High School at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
