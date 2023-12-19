Tuesday's contest that pits the Florida International Panthers (4-8) against the Stetson Hatters (6-5) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-72 in favor of Florida International. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida International vs. Stetson Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida International vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 74, Stetson 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida International vs. Stetson

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida International (-1.5)

Florida International (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Florida International has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Stetson is 4-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Panthers are 6-3-0 and the Hatters are 4-4-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers' +21 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.2 points per game (130th in college basketball) while allowing 75.4 per contest (287th in college basketball).

The 33.7 rebounds per game Florida International averages rank 290th in college basketball, and are three fewer than the 36.7 its opponents pull down per contest.

Florida International hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (7.3). It is shooting 33.2% from deep (200th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.5%.

The Panthers rank 255th in college basketball by averaging 91.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 165th in college basketball, allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions.

Florida International has won the turnover battle by 3.3 turnovers per game, committing 15.8 (358th in college basketball action) while forcing 19.1 (third in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.