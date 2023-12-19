The Stetson Hatters (5-4) meet the Florida International Panthers (3-7) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Stetson Game Information

Florida International Players to Watch

Arturo Dean: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dashon Gittens: 10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jonathan Aybar: 9.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Petar Krivokapic: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Brewer: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stetson Players to Watch

Florida International vs. Stetson Stat Comparison

Florida International Rank Florida International AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank 239th 72.0 Points Scored 73.7 209th 278th 75.6 Points Allowed 69.4 144th 355th 26.3 Rebounds 33.4 172nd 215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.2 182nd 203rd 7.2 3pt Made 9.2 48th 124th 14.4 Assists 15.4 77th 354th 15.6 Turnovers 11.8 175th

