Florida International vs. Stetson December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Stetson Hatters (5-4) meet the Florida International Panthers (3-7) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Florida International vs. Stetson Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Florida International Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida International Players to Watch
- Arturo Dean: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jonathan Aybar: 9.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Petar Krivokapic: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Brewer: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stetson Players to Watch
- Dean: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gittens: 10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aybar: 9.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Krivokapic: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brewer: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida International vs. Stetson Stat Comparison
|Florida International Rank
|Florida International AVG
|Stetson AVG
|Stetson Rank
|239th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|73.7
|209th
|278th
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|144th
|355th
|26.3
|Rebounds
|33.4
|172nd
|215th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|182nd
|203rd
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.2
|48th
|124th
|14.4
|Assists
|15.4
|77th
|354th
|15.6
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.