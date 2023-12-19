Tuesday's contest between the Florida Gators (7-3) and Michigan Wolverines (6-5) going head to head at Spectrum Center has a projected final score of 79-78 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

According to our computer prediction, Michigan projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Florida. The over/under is currently listed at 157.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Florida vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Spectrum Center

Line: Florida -3.5

Point Total: 157.5

Moneyline (To Win): Florida -160, Michigan +135

Florida vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Michigan

Pick ATS: Michigan (+3.5)



Michigan (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Florida is 3-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Michigan's 4-6-0 ATS record. The Gators are 7-3-0 and the Wolverines are 8-2-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score 164.5 points per game, 7.0 more points than this matchup's total.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators average 82.3 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 72.8 per outing (229th in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Florida ranks sixth in college basketball at 44.5 rebounds per game. That's 11.4 more than the 33.1 its opponents average.

Florida hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (223rd in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (241st in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.7% from deep.

The Gators' 97.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 138th in college basketball, and the 86.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 85th in college basketball.

Florida has committed 1.9 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (301st in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (234th in college basketball).

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines' +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.2 points per game (48th in college basketball) while allowing 75.9 per outing (296th in college basketball).

The 37.5 rebounds per game Michigan accumulates rank 146th in college basketball, 5.0 more than the 32.5 its opponents record.

Michigan hits 1.8 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.2 (50th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

Michigan has committed 1.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.5 (233rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (266th in college basketball).

