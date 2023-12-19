Tuesday's contest between the Florida Gators (7-3) and the Michigan Wolverines (6-5) at Spectrum Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-78, with Florida securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-0.4)

Florida (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Michigan is 4-6-0 against the spread, while Florida's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. The Wolverines have an 8-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Gators have a record of 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game, with a +95 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.3 points per game (47th in college basketball) and give up 72.8 per contest (227th in college basketball).

Florida prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 11.4 boards. It records 44.5 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.1.

Florida makes 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 32.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.7%.

Florida has lost the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 13.4 (299th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (234th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.