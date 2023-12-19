Florida State vs. North Florida: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 19
The North Florida Ospreys (7-5) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Florida State Seminoles (4-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The contest airs on ACC Network.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. North Florida matchup in this article.
Florida State vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida State vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|North Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-16.5)
|150.5
|-2500
|+1150
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-16.5)
|150.5
|-2300
|+1060
Florida State vs. North Florida Betting Trends
- Florida State has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.
- A total of five out of the Seminoles' eight games this season have hit the over.
- North Florida is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
- So far this year, five out of the Ospreys' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Florida State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Sportsbooks rate Florida State much higher (65th in the country) than the computer rankings do (100th).
- Bookmakers have moved the Seminoles' national championship odds down from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +30000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.
- Florida State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.
